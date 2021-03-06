Advertisement

Sports Caravan, 3/5

By Mike Stefansson
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 12:10 AM PST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - After an unprecedented 53 weeks away, the Sports Caravan has returned to the KOLO8 airwaves. With high school football finally cleared in the Silver State, we are so thrilled to be back bringing you the best coverage in Northern Nevada.

The first week of this shortened season did not disappoint, with a thriller from Damonte Ranch in our Game of the Week. We also stopped by Bishop Manogue, Douglas and a bonus Friday night game from Lawlor Events Center as Nevada men’s hoops finished its regular season in dramatic fashion.

All that and more is in the Sports Caravan! We’ll see you next Friday at 11:15 p.m.

