Sisolak adjusts distance rules, Las Vegas shows to return

Celine Dion performs at The a Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Thursday, August, 27th, 2015, in Las Vegas, NV. (Photo by Al Powers/Powers Imagery/Invision/AP)(Powers Imagery | Powers Imagery/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 1:13 PM PST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) - Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak has signed an emergency order adjusting the minimum distance between performers and audience members that previously challenged the return of productions in Las Vegas.

Previously because of the pandemic, performers were required to maintain 25 feet of space between the audience. But that was a restriction some smaller venues could not accommodate.

Sisolak signed the new emergency directive on Friday, updating the minimum distance to 6 feet if performers are wearing masks and 12 feet when performers are unmasked.

The order is effective immediately and applies to all live entertainment and performances at all sizes of public gatherings and events.

