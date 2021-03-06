Saturday Web Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

A fast-moving storm will bring blustery conditions and a shot of Sierra snow through Saturday morning. Skies will partially clear by afternoon. Sunday and Monday will be quiet for the most part, although wind will ramp up again on Monday afternoon as another system drops into the region. This will bring colder weather and snow showers through the middle of next week. -Jeff