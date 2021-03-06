Rosen, Cortez Masto in majority as Senate OKs COVID-19 relief bill

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Nevada Democrats Jacky Rosen and Catherine Cortez Masto were both in the razor-thin majority Saturday as the U.S. Senate approved a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill.

The 50-49 vote gives President Joe Biden and Democratic lawmakers a victory that they say is crucial for hoisting the country out of the pandemic and economic doldrums. Senate passage sets up final action by the House next week.

Cortez Masto said she was a leader in negotiations in shaping the bill that will “provide Nevadans with vital coronavirus relief,” and Rosen said the legislation “contains numerous provisions that will help to see the Silver State through this challenging time.”

U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto statement:

“My priority is beating this virus, safely reopening our schools, and rebuilding our economy. Nevadans have endured an extremely challenging year, and this bill responds to their needs by delivering emergency assistance to working families, providing relief to our hospitality and tourism industry and its workers, and supplying additional aid for our state’s frontline workers and small businesses.

“This bill includes a critical measure I worked to secure that covers 100% of COBRA benefits and protects health care access for tens of thousands of Nevada workers. It will also serve as a lifeline to our state and to local governments thanks in large part to the funding I negotiated for states like Nevada that are hurting due to a devastated travel and tourism industry. There is no silver bullet for addressing a crisis as severe as the COVID-19 pandemic, but this bill will make a real difference to Nevada’s working families and to our state’s economy. I will continue to lead efforts in the Senate to bring Nevada the help it deserves.”

U.S. Sen. Jacky Rosen statement:

“The American Rescue Plan will provide much-needed support to communities across Nevada, including to Native communities that have been disproportionally affected by the pandemic. This legislative package provides long-overdue dedicated funding to Indian Country – the largest in our nation’s history – to ensure Native communities have the resources to address their health care and infrastructure needs to combat COVID-19. This infusion of aid will fund much-needed health and safety programs such as telehealth services to increase access to health care, housing grants to provide more affordable housing, and child welfare programs to help families and children in need. I will continue to work in the Senate to raise the voices of Tribal communities and ensure they have the support they need to not only recover from COVID-19, but to thrive for generations to come.”