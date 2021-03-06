Reno veteran gets free hot tub in recognition of her service

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Reno veteran got a free spa to thank her for her military service.

Rose Kemp and Dennis Kemp are both military veterans. Both serve in the Nevada National Guard and have been deployed overseas. And both could be called up at any time.

Rose Kemp works in human resources with the active-duty National Guard while Dennis Kemp works in the central issue facility that issues clothing for everyone in the military in the entire state.

The Spa and Sauna Company, spa manufacturer Sundance Spas, and the charity Wish for Our Heroes teamed up to give the free Sundance Spa as gratitude for Rose Kemp’s military service.

“As dual military our schedules get very hectic and having the hot tub would help us spend time quality together with our two daughters,” Rose Kemp said in her application.

Rose Kemp is one of 19 veterans receiving hot tubs this year through the program. She joined the Nevada National Guard with her best friend in 2002, shortly after graduating from high school. She served in Iraq and Kuwait. Dennis Kemp also served active duty overseas, in Afghanistan.

Together Sundance Spas, Wish for Our Heroes and Sundance Spa will have donated hot tubs to 73 veterans nationwide by the end of this year. The program started in 2016.

