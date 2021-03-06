Advertisement

Reno veteran gets free hot tub in recognition of her service

Rose Kemp
Rose Kemp(Nevada National Guard via Twitter)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 8:41 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Reno veteran got a free spa to thank her for her military service.

Rose Kemp and Dennis Kemp are both military veterans. Both serve in the Nevada National Guard and have been deployed overseas. And both could be called up at any time.

Rose Kemp works in human resources with the active-duty National Guard while Dennis Kemp works in the central issue facility that issues clothing for everyone in the military in the entire state.

The Spa and Sauna Company, spa manufacturer Sundance Spas, and the charity Wish for Our Heroes teamed up to give the free Sundance Spa as gratitude for Rose Kemp’s military service.

“As dual military our schedules get very hectic and having the hot tub would help us spend time quality together with our two daughters,” Rose Kemp said in her application.

Rose Kemp is one of 19 veterans receiving hot tubs this year through the program. She joined the Nevada National Guard with her best friend in 2002, shortly after graduating from high school. She served in Iraq and Kuwait. Dennis Kemp also served active duty overseas, in Afghanistan.

Together Sundance Spas, Wish for Our Heroes and Sundance Spa will have donated hot tubs to 73 veterans nationwide by the end of this year. The program started in 2016.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

AB 141 would increase the length of no-cause eviction notices and seal eviction records related...
New bill could change no-cause evictions in Nevada
Michel King Griffin, left, and Alexander Sebastian Weakley-Diaz.
Two suspects arrested in Spanish Springs home burglary
NHP released new details in a fatal crash in Smith Valley.
Mammoth Lakes fire captain dies after Smith Valley crash
Veterans Affairs saves local veteran from hitting rock bottom
Veterans Affairs saves local veteran from hitting rock bottom
Reno Public Market
Reno Public Market is taking shape

Latest News

The scene of a crash on westbound Interstate 80 near McCarran Boulevard in Sparks.
Westbound I-80 closed in Sparks following injury crash
Judge dismisses lawsuit by Democratic AGs to recognize ERA
Mother searches for missing son.
Mother Searches For Troubled Son in Central Nevada
Thomas Block
Ohio mother searches for troubled son in Central Nevada