Ohio mother searches for troubled son in Central Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Christi Block arrived in Reno from Ohio on a mission any parent would dread and fear. “It’s definitely going to be a hard, hard weekend.”

Her 23-year-old son left Ohio in early December leaving troubling messages to those he knew. She says he’s struggled with mental health issues much of his life, but those conditions have gone untreated since he turned 18 and recent setbacks--a breakup with his fiancee-- sent him on a cross-country trip from which he said he would not return.

“He sent goodbye messages to several friends saying he wasn’t coming back, his story was coming to an end.”

The family filed a missing persons report and on December 9, a Lander County sheriff’s deputy spotted him near Austin.

“They tried to pull him over and he took off running.” He fled eventually into the mountains near Gilman Springs and hasn’t been heard from since. “There’s been no activity on his cell phone, his credit cards. No one has heard from him since.”

So this weekend she’s flown here to join a search team from Las Vegas to look for her son. the passing days have left her with little hope with no closure.

“Not knowing is worse because every day I go through all the emotions of there’s a chance that maybe he did this, maybe he did that. It’s going to be hard no matter whether we find something or not.”

But she has a thought for the rest of us.

“If you see a loved one that’s struggling, speak up. You might be able to save their life. If others had spoken up, I might not be here now and Thomas might be home with us.”

