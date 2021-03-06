Advertisement

Ohio mother searches for troubled son in Central Nevada

Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 7:03 PM PST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Christi Block arrived in Reno from Ohio on a mission any parent would dread and fear. “It’s definitely going to be a hard, hard weekend.”

Her 23-year-old son left Ohio in early December leaving troubling messages to those he knew. She says he’s struggled with mental health issues much of his life, but those conditions have gone untreated since he turned 18 and recent setbacks--a breakup with his fiancee-- sent him on a cross-country trip from which he said he would not return.

“He sent goodbye messages to several friends saying he wasn’t coming back, his story was coming to an end.”

The family filed a missing persons report and on December 9, a Lander County sheriff’s deputy spotted him near Austin.

“They tried to pull him over and he took off running.” He fled eventually into the mountains near Gilman Springs and hasn’t been heard from since. “There’s been no activity on his cell phone, his credit cards. No one has heard from him since.”

So this weekend she’s flown here to join a search team from Las Vegas to look for her son. the passing days have left her with little hope with no closure.

“Not knowing is worse because every day I go through all the emotions of there’s a chance that maybe he did this, maybe he did that. It’s going to be hard no matter whether we find something or not.”

But she has a thought for the rest of us.

“If you see a loved one that’s struggling, speak up. You might be able to save their life. If others had spoken up, I might not be here now and Thomas might be home with us.”

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

AB 141 would increase the length of no-cause eviction notices and seal eviction records related...
New bill could change no-cause evictions in Nevada
NHP released new details in a fatal crash in Smith Valley.
Mammoth Lakes fire captain dies after Smith Valley crash
Michel King Griffin, left, and Alexander Sebastian Weakley-Diaz.
Two suspects arrested in Spanish Springs home burglary
Veterans Affairs saves local veteran from hitting rock bottom
Veterans Affairs saves local veteran from hitting rock bottom
Reno Public Market
Reno Public Market is taking shape

Latest News

Mother searches for missing son.
Mother Searches For Troubled Son in Central Nevada
Glass surface treated with titanium
UNR researchers say titanium coating has an impact on the coronavirus
There are changes coming in traffic patterns at the interstate 80-Interstate 580 interchange....
Spaghetti Bowl Disruption Coming
I-80 W to I-580S ramp
‘Big Squeeze’ at Spaghetti Bowl means big changes for drivers