Judge dismisses lawsuit by Democratic AGs to recognize ERA

(KSFY)
By MICHELLE L. PRICE
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 6:21 PM PST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit by three Democratic state attorneys general seeking to force the federal government to recognize Virginia’s vote last year to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment.

The lawsuit dismissed by a federal judge Friday sought to add the amendment to the Constitution.

After Virginia became the 38th to ratify the amendment that supporters say will guarantee women equal rights under the law, the archivist of the United States declared he would take no step to certify the amendment’s adoption.

The archivist noted Congress enacted a ratification deadline for the ERA that passed decades ago. Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring says he’s considering an appeal.

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford issued this statement:

“As I’ve said time and time again, women have always been endowed with equal rights. It is past time that our country recognized that. Unfortunately, today’s decision requires women to continue waiting. Though I’m disheartened by this decision, all women can rest assured that, regardless of this court’s decision, my fight for your equal rights does not end today, tomorrow, or any day.

“The Trump Administration and Republican attorneys general challenged our effort to have your rights recognized. But my fellow Democratic attorneys general and I look forward to support from the Biden Administration and Congress in this continued effort. As I’ve always promised, my office will use every legal tool at its disposal to fight for women’s rights. We will now weigh our options with this litigation moving forward.”

