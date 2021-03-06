“Big Squeeze,” big changes for local motorists

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - NDOT is calling it the ‘Big Squeeze”' and the name is descriptive as it will squeeze traffic lanes through the Spaghetti Bowl to allow construction of ram and bridge improvements.

Here’s what to expect: Those who frequently travel westbound on I-80 and use the bowl to turn south on I-580 should pay particular attention.

You’re used to finding a merge lane at the top of that on southbound on-ramp.

Friday, March 12th, you’ll find it gone. NDOT wants those motorists to be aware.

“For westbound I-80 travelers turning south onto 580 we want to make sure they use caution merging into southbound traffic,” says NDOT Public Information Officer Meg Ragonese.

So again no merge lane going south. Extra caution advised. You’ll be merging into a travel lane and you’ll have to watch for an opening.

Those of us driving east on I-80 see traffic turning south backed up every day. If this is your route you’ll see changes too, says Ragonese, but not as drastic.

“Currrently the eastbound-southbound ramp is two lanes at the bottom merging into one lane at the top. but Friday motorists will see the ramp reduced to one lane.” But at the top, you’ll still have a merge lane.

These changes will remain in effect through the spring of 2022. Delays should be expected and drivers are encouraged to consider alternate routes. Otherwise slow down and use extra caution.

The ‘Big Squeeze’ is part of the Spaghetti Bowl X-press project--a complete re-do of the valley’s most important interchange. Over the next two years that eastbound to south I-580 ramp will be widened to two lanes.The eastbound to south camp will be striped and southbound I-580 will see improve merge lanes and ramps between the Spaghetti Bowl and Plumb Lane.

Much more is in store in the years ahead as the Spaghetti Bowl, designed and built when we had a population about a third of what it is now, is rebuilt to meet the needs of a growing community.

