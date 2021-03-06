Advertisement

Westbound I-80 closed in Sparks following injury crash

The scene of a crash on westbound Interstate 80 near McCarran Boulevard in Sparks.
The scene of a crash on westbound Interstate 80 near McCarran Boulevard in Sparks.(Nevada Highway Patrol)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 9:25 PM PST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Highway Patrol said there are substantial injuries in a two-vehicle crash on westbound Interstate 80 at McCarran Boulevard in Sparks.

The NHP said the freeway will be shut down “for an extended period of time.”

They ask drivers to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

Traffic is backed up following the 8:32 p.m. crash and is being diverted.

The scene of an accident that closed westbound Interstate 80 in Sparks near McCarran Boulevard.
The scene of an accident that closed westbound Interstate 80 in Sparks near McCarran Boulevard.(Daniel Pyke/KOLO)

