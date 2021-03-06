Westbound I-80 closed in Sparks following injury crash

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Highway Patrol said there are substantial injuries in a two-vehicle crash on westbound Interstate 80 at McCarran Boulevard in Sparks.

The NHP said the freeway will be shut down “for an extended period of time.”

They ask drivers to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

Traffic is backed up following the 8:32 p.m. crash and is being diverted.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.