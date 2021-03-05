Advertisement

Woman arrested on drug charges, rooms at Carson City motel condemned

Lennette Kimmins was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug...
Lennette Kimmins was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.(Carson City Sheriff's Office)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 1:19 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - A woman is behind bars facing narcotics charges after a search of the Frontier Motel in Carson City turned up drugs and drug paraphernalia.

On March 4 around 8:30 a.m., the Carson City Sheriff’s Office Special Enforcement Team (SET) executed a search warrant for two rooms at the motel at 1718 N. Carson Street.

During the search, investigators round narcotics and drug paraphernalia.

Lennette Kimmins was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Carson City Code Enforcement responded and officially declared both rooms unfit for use based on prior living conditions, officials said. Both rooms at the motel were officially condemned.

