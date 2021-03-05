Advertisement

Washoe County considers upgrading archery facility

Archery target
Archery target(Associated Press)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 7:03 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Washoe County is seeking input on improvements to the county public archery range.

The Lemmon Valley facility at 1255 Matterhorn Blvd. is open seven days a week from sunrise to sunset and is free for use.

Some of the proposed changes will be made quickly, including improved signage and trail maintenance.

Other changes will require Bureau of Land Management approval and grant money.

The county hopes to get a grant through the Nevada Department of Wildlife to pay for changes.

There is a need for improvements that could help develop the sport, the county learned.  The best archers in the region must go to California and elsewhere to train due to a lack of facilities.  Improving the range could make Reno a hub for competitive archery.

More information: Regional Archery Facility (washoecounty.us)

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

AB 141 would increase the length of no-cause eviction notices and seal eviction records related...
New bill could change no-cause evictions in Nevada
River Inn, west of Reno
River Inn: The ultimate fixer-upper
This photo provided by the California Department of Correction and Rehabilitation shows inmate...
Autopsy: California’s ‘I-5 Strangler’ was strangled himself
Sparks Police is trying to identify this man who allegedly stole an elderly woman's purse.
Sparks PD needs help identifying man who stole from elderly woman
The Sparks Police Department has closed the roads in the area of 4th Street and Richards Way.
Man shoots vehicle in Sparks, speeds away

Latest News

Committed to cleaning: the measures that go into keeping buffets disinfected
Committed to cleaning: the measures that go into keeping buffets disinfected
Rescue crews responded to rescue an injured bicyclist.
Injured bicyclist brought down from Peavine area Thursday
Committed to cleaning: the measures that go into keeping buffets disinfected
Kurt Schroeder live from Toucan Charlie's
Frequent sanitizing measures in place to keep dining experience open
Committed to cleaning: the measures that go into keeping buffets disinfected