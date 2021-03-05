Washoe County considers upgrading archery facility

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Washoe County is seeking input on improvements to the county public archery range.

The Lemmon Valley facility at 1255 Matterhorn Blvd. is open seven days a week from sunrise to sunset and is free for use.

Some of the proposed changes will be made quickly, including improved signage and trail maintenance.

Other changes will require Bureau of Land Management approval and grant money.

The county hopes to get a grant through the Nevada Department of Wildlife to pay for changes.

There is a need for improvements that could help develop the sport, the county learned. The best archers in the region must go to California and elsewhere to train due to a lack of facilities. Improving the range could make Reno a hub for competitive archery.

More information: Regional Archery Facility (washoecounty.us)

