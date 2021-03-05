Two suspects arrested in Spanish Springs home burglary

SPANISH SPRINGS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men on charges stemming from a residential burglary in the Spanish Springs neighborhood of Spring Creek.

Alexander Sebastian Weakley-Diaz, 28, of Reno, is facing charges that include home invasion, residential burglary, firearm theft, ex-felon possessing a firearm, destruction of property and conspiracy to commit burglary.

Michel King Griffin, 35, of Gardnerville is charged with four felony counts of home invasion, residential burglary, gun theft, possession of a stolen gun and conspiracy to commit burglary.

A victim reported on Feb. 13 that someone broke into their Spring Creek neighborhood home by breaking a window and ransacked the home, stealing a handgun, ammunition, a gun cleaning kit, a game console, gaming accessories, and the ashes of a pet.

Deputies found surveillance footage of a driver of a white pickup dropping off someone who broke into the residence. The getaway driver circled the block and picked up the burglar, the sheriff’s office said.

Weakley-Diaz called detectives and asked why a truck he drives regularly had been posted on social media, the sheriff’s office said.

Detectives determined the truck belongs to Griffin and through a search warrant found communication between Griffin and Weakley-Diaz discussing the residential burglary. Detectives also learned that Griffin recently modified the pickup to change its appearance from the surveillance images posted online.

With the help of the Carson City Sheriff’s Office and the Nevada Department of Alternative Sentencing, both men were arrested Thursday.

