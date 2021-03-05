Advertisement

Two suspects arrested in Spanish Springs home burglary

Michel King Griffin, left, and Alexander Sebastian Weakley-Diaz.
Michel King Griffin, left, and Alexander Sebastian Weakley-Diaz.(Washoe County jail)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 4:59 PM PST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPANISH SPRINGS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men on charges stemming from a residential burglary in the Spanish Springs neighborhood of Spring Creek.

Alexander Sebastian Weakley-Diaz, 28, of Reno, is facing charges that include home invasion, residential burglary, firearm theft, ex-felon possessing a firearm, destruction of property and conspiracy to commit burglary.

Michel King Griffin, 35, of Gardnerville is charged with four felony counts of home invasion, residential burglary, gun theft, possession of a stolen gun and conspiracy to commit burglary.

A victim reported on Feb. 13 that someone broke into their Spring Creek neighborhood home by breaking a window and ransacked the home, stealing a handgun, ammunition, a gun cleaning kit, a game console, gaming accessories, and the ashes of a pet.

Deputies found surveillance footage of a driver of a white pickup dropping off someone who broke into the residence. The getaway driver circled the block and picked up the burglar, the sheriff’s office said.

Weakley-Diaz called detectives and asked why a truck he drives regularly had been posted on social media, the sheriff’s office said.

Detectives determined the truck belongs to Griffin and through a search warrant found communication between Griffin and Weakley-Diaz discussing the residential burglary. Detectives also learned that Griffin recently modified the pickup to change its appearance from the surveillance images posted online.

With the help of the Carson City Sheriff’s Office and the Nevada Department of Alternative Sentencing, both men were arrested Thursday.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

AB 141 would increase the length of no-cause eviction notices and seal eviction records related...
New bill could change no-cause evictions in Nevada
River Inn, west of Reno
River Inn: The ultimate fixer-upper
This photo provided by the California Department of Correction and Rehabilitation shows inmate...
Autopsy: California’s ‘I-5 Strangler’ was strangled himself
Sparks Police is trying to identify this man who allegedly stole an elderly woman's purse.
Sparks PD needs help identifying man who stole from elderly woman
The Sparks Police Department has closed the roads in the area of 4th Street and Richards Way.
Man shoots vehicle in Sparks, speeds away

Latest News

Nevada Department of Corrections inmates have started receiving COVID-19 vaccines.
Nevada inmates start receiving COVID-19 vaccines
Regional Information Center
Washoe County COVID-19 Update: 48 new cases, 287 recoveries
Carson City Fire Department logo.
Man may have burned to death in Carson City apartment
Not a picture of virtual currency
Virtual currency and the IRS