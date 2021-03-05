Advertisement

Suspect charged with Open Murder in beating death of man


Michael Woods is charged with Open Murder in the death of a man who was found beaten inside his home.(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 2:41 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A man is charged with Open Murder in the death of another man who was found beaten inside his home and who later died.

The victim was found Nov. 7, 2020 just before 5 p.m. at a home on Kuenzli Street just west of Wells Avenue.

The next day, detectives arrested 42-year-old Michael Woods for burglary and battery causing substantial bodily harm while the cause of death was investigated.

On Friday, March 5, Woods, who had been in the Washoe County jail for months, was charged with Open Murder.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to call the Reno Police Department’s non-emergency line at 775-334-2188. You can also contact secret witness at 775-322-4900 by phone or text, or at secretwitness.com.

