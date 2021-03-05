Nye sheriff says Arizona man set ranch house on fire after he was fired

TONOPAH, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nye County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an Arizona man it believes set a ranch house on fire after he was fired from the ranch.

Edward Conley, 60, fled the ranch in northern Nye County and wrecked his vehicle a short distance away and left the area on foot, the Nye County Sheriff’s Office reported.

The sheriff’s office described him as a wanted fugitive and said he is facing charges of arson, larceny and leaving the scene of an accident.

Conley was last seen on Nevada 376 about 56 miles northeast of Tonopah. The sheriff’s office said he appeared to be wearing a black tank top but was not wearing pants.

It asks anyone who sees Conley is asked to call 911 and not approach him.

