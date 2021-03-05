Advertisement

Nye sheriff says Arizona man set ranch house on fire after he was fired

Edward Conley
Edward Conley(Nye County Sheriff's Office)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 10:31 PM PST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TONOPAH, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nye County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an Arizona man it believes set a ranch house on fire after he was fired from the ranch.

Edward Conley, 60, fled the ranch in northern Nye County and wrecked his vehicle a short distance away and left the area on foot, the Nye County Sheriff’s Office reported.

The sheriff’s office described him as a wanted fugitive and said he is facing charges of arson, larceny and leaving the scene of an accident.

Conley was last seen on Nevada 376 about 56 miles northeast of Tonopah. The sheriff’s office said he appeared to be wearing a black tank top but was not wearing pants.

It asks anyone who sees Conley is asked to call 911 and not approach him.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

AB 141 would increase the length of no-cause eviction notices and seal eviction records related...
New bill could change no-cause evictions in Nevada
River Inn, west of Reno
River Inn: The ultimate fixer-upper
NHP released new details in a fatal crash in Smith Valley.
Mammoth Lakes fire captain dies after Smith Valley crash
This photo provided by the California Department of Correction and Rehabilitation shows inmate...
Autopsy: California’s ‘I-5 Strangler’ was strangled himself
Veterans Affairs saves local veteran from hitting rock bottom
Veterans Affairs saves local veteran from hitting rock bottom

Latest News

Capacity on Nevada buses increases to 66%
Capacity increase on Nevada school buses allows for more riders
Kristin Oilar, Douglas County 911 Dispatcher
Community rallies behind Douglas Co. Dispatcher battling cancer
Reno Public Market
Reno Public Market is taking shape
A new tiered 911 response system was implemented in August, 2020.
Demand for new REMSA Paramedics