NHL gives Zamboni to Tahoe Event Center after outdoor games

National Hockey League logo
National Hockey League logo(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 3:42 PM PST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
STATELINE, Nev. (AP) - The National Hockey League has donated a Zamboni to the future Tahoe South Event Center as a gift after two NHL games were played last month on an outdoor rink built on 18th hole at Tahoe Edgewood Golf Course.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman says it’s a “legacy gift” that will last long after they are gone.

The refurbished Zamboni arrived in Stateline on Thursday after spending four days on a truck while in transit from Toronto. It has large decals on the side commemorating the outdoor games.

The multiple-purpose events center at the Montbleu resort-casino broke ground last summer with completion scheduled for late 2022.  

