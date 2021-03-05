NHL gives Zamboni to Tahoe Event Center after outdoor games

STATELINE, Nev. (AP) - The National Hockey League has donated a Zamboni to the future Tahoe South Event Center as a gift after two NHL games were played last month on an outdoor rink built on 18th hole at Tahoe Edgewood Golf Course.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman says it’s a “legacy gift” that will last long after they are gone.

The refurbished Zamboni arrived in Stateline on Thursday after spending four days on a truck while in transit from Toronto. It has large decals on the side commemorating the outdoor games.

The multiple-purpose events center at the Montbleu resort-casino broke ground last summer with completion scheduled for late 2022.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)