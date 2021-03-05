Advertisement

Nevadans in Congress proposing big new federal lands bill

Sun shines on the U.S. Capitol dome, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Washington.
Sun shines on the U.S. Capitol dome, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Washington.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By Ken Ritter
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 8:42 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) - Nevada’s entire congressional delegation, governor and several advocacy groups have lined up behind a bid for Congress to set aside vast federal lands in Clark County for conservation and recreation while freeing some for development around Las Vegas.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto called the bill introduced on Wednesday a preservation measure and key to allowing population growth in one of the nation’s fastest-growing urban areas.

U.S. Rep. Dina Titus introduced the bill in the House, with backing from Democratic colleagues Steven Horsford and Susie Lee and Republican Congressman Mark Amodei. 

