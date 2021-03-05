Advertisement

Nevada Lawsuit cites EPA, state concerns about lithium mine

Thacker Pass image from the Environmental Impact Statement.
Thacker Pass image from the Environmental Impact Statement.(Bureau of Land Management)
By Scott Sonner
Published: Mar. 5, 2021
RENO, Nev. (AP) - A new federal lawsuit is challenging the construction of a huge Nevada lithium mine approved in the final days of the Trump administration.

It says the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and state wildlife officials repeatedly warned the plans don’t comply with laws protecting water and wildlife near the Oregon line.

The suit filed in Reno says the U.S. Bureau of Land Management itself acknowledged that it didn’t conform with the bureau’s visual-resource protection requirements when it approved Nevada Lithium Corp.’s Thacker Pass mine on Jan. 15.

Four conservation groups want a judge to void the expedited review of the mine under a series of Trump administration executive orders streamlining environmental regulations.

