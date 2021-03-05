Nevada inmates start receiving COVID-19 vaccines

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Department of corrections inmates have started receiving COVID-19 vaccines, NDOC reported Thursday.

Inmates 65 and older are eligible to receive the vaccines. By Thursday afternoon, a third of those who requested to be vaccinated received their first dose.

“We are pleased to get this effort underway,” Deputy Director William Quenga said in a statement. “Keeping our staff and offenders healthy and safe is our top priority.”

At Northern Nevada Correctional Center in Carson City, 44 inmates received the Moderna vaccine Thursday. More clinics are scheduled throughout the month.

Forty-six percent of the 10,866 offenders statewide signed up to be vaccinated.

