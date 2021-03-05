Advertisement

Nevada GOP brings election complaints to secretary of state

Voting booth election image
Voting booth election image(Associated Press)
By Sam Metz
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 6:36 PM PST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - Pro-Trump demonstrators convened in front of the Nevada Capitol to hand-deliver what they said were 12,000 complaints of election fraud to Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske and demand she investigate them.

The four boxes of complaints are the latest Republican effort to call into question the 2020 election and demand changes to Nevada’s election system.

The Secretary of State’s office said it would review them like any complaints submitted.

Former congressional candidate Jim Marchant said the election was stolen from both him and former President Donald Trump and announced plans to run in 2022 to replace Cegavske, the only Republican elected to statewide office in Nevada.

