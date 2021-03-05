KOLO ATE: Paisan’s Old World Deli & Catering

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Paisan’s Old World Deli & Catering has been a sandwich destination for years, even though that was never in the plans.

“We were in there working catering jobs and prepping for lunches and events and people kept walking through the front door,” said owner Mike Angelis. “So I just said hey, let’s try to make sandwiches.”

25 years later, they have won numerous local awards. And are now getting some national attention.

“Friends of ours called on the phone; we had relatives say have you seen this Yelp thing,” admitted Angelis. “I thought it was going to be something negative. I said, Oh God not Yelp.”

It was good news. Paisan’s was named one of Yelp’s Top 100 Places to Eat in 2021.

“It’s very, very humbling. And we’re honored to represent Reno.”

They’re now in a much bigger location, about a mile and a half south from their original restaurant. Expanding from a 600-square foot dining area to a place that’s nearly five times as big. And their menu has also grown, with the addition of Mexican food.

“We have torta cubans, torta milanesas. We do street tacos with all of the authentic Mexican meats,” added Angelis.

They also serve breakfast, salads, pizzas and gelato. And of course, their wide variety of signature sandwiches.

“Our Sammy’s Grilled Garlic Tri-tip is our flagship item,” said Angelis.

It comes with a pesto spread on homemade bread. And their meatball sandwich is also unique.

“We carve out the bread, line it with cheese and then stuff it with meatballs. So it’s very easy to eat,” explained Angelis. “It’s not your typical get all over your shirt mess.”

Paisan’s is still true to its roots, catering special events. And its food truck goes out five days a week. It’s been able to survive this challenging year, thanks to its longtime ties to this community.

“If we didn’t have the customer support and the loyalty, we would have never made it through this. Just huge local support for us.”

Paisan’s Old World Deli and Catering is located at 6550 Longley Lane in Reno. You can get more information and check out the menu by clicking the link below.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.