Injured bicyclist brought down from Peavine area Thursday

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Teams and Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue got an injured bicyclist down from the Peavine Mountain area on Thursday.

Rescue crews responded Thursday after 5 p.m. d to the West Keystone Trailhead close to Bud Canyon for the rescue of a bicyclist who had crashed.

It was a 54-year-old man with pelvis and collarbone injuries.

Rescuers decided it was best to drive the injured man down off the hill.

