Advertisement

Injured bicyclist brought down from Peavine area Thursday

Rescue crews responded to rescue an injured bicyclist.
Rescue crews responded to rescue an injured bicyclist.(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 7:31 PM PST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Teams and Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue got an injured bicyclist down from the Peavine Mountain area on Thursday.

Rescue crews responded Thursday after 5 p.m. d to the West Keystone Trailhead close to Bud Canyon for the rescue of a bicyclist who had crashed.

It was a 54-year-old man with pelvis and collarbone injuries.

Rescuers decided it was best to drive the injured man down off the hill.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

AB 141 would increase the length of no-cause eviction notices and seal eviction records related...
New bill could change no-cause evictions in Nevada
River Inn, west of Reno
River Inn: The ultimate fixer-upper
This photo provided by the California Department of Correction and Rehabilitation shows inmate...
Autopsy: California’s ‘I-5 Strangler’ was strangled himself
Sparks Police is trying to identify this man who allegedly stole an elderly woman's purse.
Sparks PD needs help identifying man who stole from elderly woman
The Sparks Police Department has closed the roads in the area of 4th Street and Richards Way.
Man shoots vehicle in Sparks, speeds away

Latest News

Committed to cleaning: the measures that go into keeping buffets disinfected
Committed to cleaning: the measures that go into keeping buffets disinfected
Archery target
Washoe County considers upgrading archery facility
Committed to cleaning: the measures that go into keeping buffets disinfected
Kurt Schroeder live from Toucan Charlie's
Frequent sanitizing measures in place to keep dining experience open
Committed to cleaning: the measures that go into keeping buffets disinfected