Friday Web Weather

By Jeff Thompson
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 6:15 PM PST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

Enjoy a pleasant, mild Friday. Changes will begin with a fast-moving system Friday night into Saturday. Expect a shot of Sierra snow with valley wind and rain showers. Carry chains over the summit. Sunday will be another quiet day, followed by an active weather week. A series of storms will bring colder temperatures and periods of snow and wind Monday through Thursday. Be prepared for winter driving conditions and snow is possible down to valley floors. Stay tuned! -Jeff

