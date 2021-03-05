Advertisement

Friday AM Web Weather

By Mary Jane Belleza
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 10:13 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Mild temperatures are expected today along with breezy southwest winds. A pattern change to more active weather is likely with cooler temperatures, breezy winds, and chances for rain and snow beginning this Saturday and extending through much of next week. A Lake Wind Advisory will go into effect this evening due to gusty winds creating difficult conditions on the lake. A Winter Weather Advisory also goes into effect tonight for the Sierra. Total snow accumulations range 4-6 inches and at lake level 1 to 4 inches. For the lower valleys, light snow or rain is expected with little to no accumulation.

8 Day Forecast
8 Day Forecast(KOLO)

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

AB 141 would increase the length of no-cause eviction notices and seal eviction records related...
New bill could change no-cause evictions in Nevada
NHP released new details in a fatal crash in Smith Valley.
Mammoth Lakes fire captain dies after Smith Valley crash
Veterans Affairs saves local veteran from hitting rock bottom
Veterans Affairs saves local veteran from hitting rock bottom
Michel King Griffin, left, and Alexander Sebastian Weakley-Diaz.
Two suspects arrested in Spanish Springs home burglary
A barista named Lenin was given quite a tip thanks to a GoFundMe.
Woman sues over GoFundMe for Starbucks barista she targeted in a Facebook post after he asked her to wear a mask

Latest News

Friday Web Weather
Friday Web Weather
Thursday AM Weather
Thursday AM Weather
Thursday Web Weather
Thursday Web Weather
Wednesday AM Weather
Wednesday Web Weather