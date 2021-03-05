Friday AM Web Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Mild temperatures are expected today along with breezy southwest winds. A pattern change to more active weather is likely with cooler temperatures, breezy winds, and chances for rain and snow beginning this Saturday and extending through much of next week. A Lake Wind Advisory will go into effect this evening due to gusty winds creating difficult conditions on the lake. A Winter Weather Advisory also goes into effect tonight for the Sierra. Total snow accumulations range 4-6 inches and at lake level 1 to 4 inches. For the lower valleys, light snow or rain is expected with little to no accumulation.

8 Day Forecast (KOLO)

