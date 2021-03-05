Dress for Success finds new home

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Some great news right on time for Women’s History Month, our KOLO Cares Pillar Partner Dress for Success has found a new home!

The new headquarters space is in the Orchard Plaza Shopping Center on South Virginia St. near the Peppermill.

The non-profit’s lease ended earlier this year at its Arlington Towers location. Leaders are resuming their weekly clothing sale which serves as a fundraiser. “Shop for Success” will be every Friday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pandemic protocols remain in place.

You’re encouraged to shop the budget conscious items, as the agency continues its mission of helping women gain financial independence.

To volunteer or donate, head to https://reno.dressforsuccess.org/

