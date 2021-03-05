Advertisement

Demand for new REMSA Paramedics

A new tiered 911 response system was implemented in August, 2020.
A new tiered 911 response system was implemented in August, 2020.
By Noah Bond
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 9:25 PM PST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - Are you looking for a job?  If so, paramedics are in demand.

There’s a program for a career in this field inside the REMSA Education and Training Center at 400 Edison Way in Reno.

It may help you start a career close to where you live.

Click here to put your name on the interest list to take a course.

We talked with REMSA’s Senior Education Coordinator, Jennifer Walters about some of the courses you can take.

“Here at REMSA education we have everything from EMR classes, which is the very beginning getting your feet wet to EMC basic all the way up to our paramedic class,” she said.

Many graduates work on ambulances to serve the community directly.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

AB 141 would increase the length of no-cause eviction notices and seal eviction records related...
New bill could change no-cause evictions in Nevada
River Inn, west of Reno
River Inn: The ultimate fixer-upper
NHP released new details in a fatal crash in Smith Valley.
Mammoth Lakes fire captain dies after Smith Valley crash
This photo provided by the California Department of Correction and Rehabilitation shows inmate...
Autopsy: California’s ‘I-5 Strangler’ was strangled himself
Veterans Affairs saves local veteran from hitting rock bottom
Veterans Affairs saves local veteran from hitting rock bottom

Latest News

Reno Public Market
Reno Public Market is taking shape
Some great news right on time for Women’s History Month, our KOLO Cares Pillar Partner Dress...
Dress for Success finds new home
Sun shines on the U.S. Capitol dome, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Washington.
Nevadans in Congress proposing big new federal lands bill
Committed to cleaning: the measures that go into keeping buffets disinfected
Committed to cleaning: the measures that go into keeping buffets disinfected