Demand for new REMSA Paramedics

WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - Are you looking for a job? If so, paramedics are in demand.

There’s a program for a career in this field inside the REMSA Education and Training Center at 400 Edison Way in Reno.

It may help you start a career close to where you live.

Click here to put your name on the interest list to take a course.

We talked with REMSA’s Senior Education Coordinator, Jennifer Walters about some of the courses you can take.

“Here at REMSA education we have everything from EMR classes, which is the very beginning getting your feet wet to EMC basic all the way up to our paramedic class,” she said.

Many graduates work on ambulances to serve the community directly.

