Advertisement

Minor injuries reported in Kietzke crash

A crash caused delays Friday, March 5, 2021 along Kietzke Ln. near Vassar St.
A crash caused delays Friday, March 5, 2021 along Kietzke Ln. near Vassar St.(KOLO)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 1:03 PM PST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A crash caused delays on Kietzke Lane near Vassar Street Friday afternoon.

It was reported around 12:30 p.m.

Northbound lanes on Kietzke were closed north of Vassar while police responded.

Police said the driver of a Jeep pulled out of the nearby McDonald’s parking lot in front of a pickup truck. Minor injuries were reported and no one was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Speed and alcohol are not considered factors in the crash.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

AB 141 would increase the length of no-cause eviction notices and seal eviction records related...
New bill could change no-cause evictions in Nevada
NHP released new details in a fatal crash in Smith Valley.
Mammoth Lakes fire captain dies after Smith Valley crash
Michel King Griffin, left, and Alexander Sebastian Weakley-Diaz.
Two suspects arrested in Spanish Springs home burglary
Veterans Affairs saves local veteran from hitting rock bottom
Veterans Affairs saves local veteran from hitting rock bottom
A barista named Lenin was given quite a tip thanks to a GoFundMe.
Woman sues over GoFundMe for Starbucks barista she targeted in a Facebook post after he asked her to wear a mask

Latest News

“Big Squeeze”: New traffic patterns start Sunday at the Spaghetti Bowl
RPD investigates a crash on Kietzke Lane between Mill and Vassar.
RPD investigating crash that injured motorcyclist
Spaghetti Bowl interchange ramp closures this week
Caltrans is warning drivers to expect delays in the Sierra as crews prepare for another round...
Caltrans warns of winter weather delays in the Sierra