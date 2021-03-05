Minor injuries reported in Kietzke crash

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A crash caused delays on Kietzke Lane near Vassar Street Friday afternoon.

It was reported around 12:30 p.m.

Northbound lanes on Kietzke were closed north of Vassar while police responded.

Police said the driver of a Jeep pulled out of the nearby McDonald’s parking lot in front of a pickup truck. Minor injuries were reported and no one was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Speed and alcohol are not considered factors in the crash.

