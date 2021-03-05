Community rallies behind Douglas Co. Dispatcher battling cancer

GARDNERVILLE, Nev. (KOLO) - For some, it’s hard to know the true meaning of community until neighbors help pick you up when you’ve fallen. That’s exactly the case, and then some, for a Douglas County veteran dispatcher.

“It was hard news, hard news to hear.”

Last May, Kristin Oilar, a wife, mother, and Douglas County 911 Dispatcher for 20 years, starting feeling off. She tried making lifestyle changes but didn’t improve so a few months later, she paid a visit to the doctor.

“I had an abnormal pancreatic test, two of them actually, Oilar said.

Then on February 8, 2021, also Kristin’s birthday, doctors removed a piece of tissue from a tumor on her pancreas. It was cancer.

Oilar added, “I just had a weird gut feeling that I already knew what it was, so when he told me that it came back positive, I don’t think it really hit me.”

Scared, discouraged, uncertain, just some of the emotions running through her and her loved one’s minds.

“She’s my best friend, and obviously I don’t want to lose my best friend, but she’s strong and I know that it’s all good.”

Melissa Johnson, her best friend, and colleague for more than 15 years, immediately stepped in and created a network for people to love on Kristin.

“It’s been awesome, “ Johnson said, “The people that are coming out of the woodwork to support her is just phenomenal.”

News of her diagnosis quickly spread throughout the first responders’ circle as well. East Fork Professional Firefighters is just one of the many agencies to put together fundraisers on Kristin’s behalf.

“I knew right away that this was an opportunity where we can really use our influence within the community to help one of our own,” Kevin May, Union President of East Fork Professional Firefighters said.

Oilar added, “I have no words to express my gratitude for everybody that’s helped, prayed, and sent great thoughts.”

As she embarks on this journey of chemotherapy and later surgery, Kristin’s hope for anyone battling a similar situation is to surround themselves with positivity and never give up.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is holding a fundraiser for Kristin on Friday, March 12. Proceeds will help cover some of the treatment costs. Details for that are below:

Take-Out For a Cause Fundraiser (DCSO)

You can read more of Kristin’s story and donate to her GoFundMe page.

