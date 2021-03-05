Advertisement

Community rallies behind Douglas Co. Dispatcher battling cancer

By Kelsey Marier
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 10:36 PM PST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARDNERVILLE, Nev. (KOLO) - For some, it’s hard to know the true meaning of community until neighbors help pick you up when you’ve fallen. That’s exactly the case, and then some, for a Douglas County veteran dispatcher.

“It was hard news, hard news to hear.”

Kristin Oilar, 911 Dispatcher Battling Pancreatic Cancer

Last May, Kristin Oilar, a wife, mother, and Douglas County 911 Dispatcher for 20 years, starting feeling off. She tried making lifestyle changes but didn’t improve so a few months later, she paid a visit to the doctor.

“I had an abnormal pancreatic test, two of them actually, Oilar said.

Then on February 8, 2021, also Kristin’s birthday, doctors removed a piece of tissue from a tumor on her pancreas. It was cancer.

Oilar added, “I just had a weird gut feeling that I already knew what it was, so when he told me that it came back positive, I don’t think it really hit me.”

Scared, discouraged, uncertain, just some of the emotions running through her and her loved one’s minds.

“She’s my best friend, and obviously I don’t want to lose my best friend, but she’s strong and I know that it’s all good.”

Melissa Johnson, Kristin's Best Friend and Coworker

Melissa Johnson, her best friend, and colleague for more than 15 years, immediately stepped in and created a network for people to love on Kristin.

“It’s been awesome, “ Johnson said, “The people that are coming out of the woodwork to support her is just phenomenal.”

News of her diagnosis quickly spread throughout the first responders’ circle as well. East Fork Professional Firefighters is just one of the many agencies to put together fundraisers on Kristin’s behalf.

“I knew right away that this was an opportunity where we can really use our influence within the community to help one of our own,” Kevin May, Union President of East Fork Professional Firefighters said.

Oilar added, “I have no words to express my gratitude for everybody that’s helped, prayed, and sent great thoughts.”

As she embarks on this journey of chemotherapy and later surgery, Kristin’s hope for anyone battling a similar situation is to surround themselves with positivity and never give up.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is holding a fundraiser for Kristin on Friday, March 12. Proceeds will help cover some of the treatment costs. Details for that are below:

Take-Out For a Cause Fundraiser
Take-Out For a Cause Fundraiser(DCSO)

You can read more of Kristin’s story and donate to her GoFundMe page.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

AB 141 would increase the length of no-cause eviction notices and seal eviction records related...
New bill could change no-cause evictions in Nevada
River Inn, west of Reno
River Inn: The ultimate fixer-upper
NHP released new details in a fatal crash in Smith Valley.
Mammoth Lakes fire captain dies after Smith Valley crash
This photo provided by the California Department of Correction and Rehabilitation shows inmate...
Autopsy: California’s ‘I-5 Strangler’ was strangled himself
Veterans Affairs saves local veteran from hitting rock bottom
Veterans Affairs saves local veteran from hitting rock bottom

Latest News

Douglas County Dispatcher Cancer Diagnosis
Douglas County Dispatcher Cancer Diagnosis
Frequent sanitizing measures in place to keep dining experience open
Committed to cleaning: the measures that go into keeping buffets disinfected
The SPCA of Northern Nevada animal charity is asking for care products for its pets.
Donation Drive for Pets
March is Red Cross Month, recognizing people giving back through its lifesaving mission, which...
Honoring Dedicated Red Cross Volunteers