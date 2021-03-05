Committed to cleaning: the measures that go into keeping buffets clean

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Keeping a buffet clean one spray at a time.

Green foggers are what hospitality staff at the Atlantis describes as the key to maintaining a safe environment at Toucan Charlie’s - the casino’s buffet.

“It kills the COVID in one minute,” said head steward, Sergio Guzman.

Guzman and his crew have taken on a lot of responsibility since the pandemic started. The overnight crew deep-cleans Toucan Charlie’s nightly. Then the day and evening crews wipe down counters and railings throughout meals.

The fogger is the finishing touch. An electric current runs through the disinfecting spray leaving an even coat while clinging to surfaces. Even the kitchen staff helps out.

“We have chefs constantly sanitizing the counters and washing utensils every 15 minutes,” added Guzman.

Guzman says he wants to continue these cleaning practices even when the pandemic ends.

As for the dining experience, it’s completely different than what diners are used to seeing at a buffet. Atlantis communications manager, Joel Villanueva, says everything is touchless.

“The first thing we did was install some Plexiglas dividers between the food and our guests,” said Villanueva. “We have all our servers in the back serve our guests food as opposed to the guests serving themselves food.”

Less hands in common areas means a safer experience for everyone involved.

Right now Toucan Charlie’s is operating at 35% capacity, per Governor Steve Sisolak’s latest mandate.

“We’re hopeful that in a few weeks we’ll be able to increase our capacity, and we want to show our local and state officials out there that we are doing everything we can to keep up our end of the bargain to maintain a safe and clean environment for all our guests.”

For more information on the Atlantis and Toucan Charlie’s, click here.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.