Capacity increase on Nevada school buses allows for more riders

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The inside of school buses looks a lot different, but a new state mandate from the governor is allowing more students to hop on board.

The recent announcement increased the capacity of buses from 50 to 66 percent. Rick Martin, Washoe County School District Director of Transportation said this will benefit families who have been struggling to get their students to school.

“It’s an increase of eight to twelve students on a bus, that we were not able to transfer before, based on the size of the bus,” Martin said.

Before getting on to the bus students are still required to wear a face mask. In order to minimize contact, bus drivers are now boarding students starting from the back of the bus along the windows and then they begin moving into the middle aisle to keep every student properly seated.

“This isn’t just an arbitrary decision we are in contact with the Washoe County Health Department in our decision making and the process we use in maintaining that,” Martin explained.

This increase has helped with the driver’s workload. Martin said at 50% capacity, they had to make multiple trips to and from the school to follow the restrictions.

“We are now able to say pick up that combination of 25 and 22, which would be 47 students and we would still be under capacity at two per seat, which might be at 56%,” Martin said.

In order to maintain airflow inside the bus, roof hatches and windows are slightly opened. Martin advised parents to bundle up their children in the morning due to colder temperatures. Extra cleaning has also been taking place.

“Students will touch the corner seats of the bus, they will touch the door glass, the handrails going up the stairwell, and those are high touch areas, so all of that is disinfected by the driver before their next run,” Martin explained.

Medical experts say children can still be carriers, which is why district leaders are doing what they can to stop the spread.

The Washoe County School District Department of Transportation is in need of more drivers. To find out how to apply click here.

