“Big Squeeze”: New traffic patterns start Sunday at the Spaghetti Bowl

(KOLO)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 10:24 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Starting Sunday, new traffic patterns at the Spaghetti Bowl go into effect that will last through spring of next year.

The Nevada Department of Transportation is calling it the “Big Squeeze.”

Drivers will see reduced lanes and overnight ramp closures affecting east and westbound I-80 traffic merging south onto I-580.

Drivers are encouraged to consider alternate routes, and should expect slow downs through construction zones.

The following is a list of all lane adjustments:

Reno Spaghetti Bowl Ramp Closures Ramps will be CLOSED intermittently overnight from 9 pm to 6 am beginning Sunday, March 7 to Friday, March 12. Please use marked detour routes.

  • Northbound I-580 to eastbound I-80.
  • Northbound I-580 to westbound I-80.
  • Westbound I-80 to southbound U.S. 395/I-580.
  • Eastbound I-80 to northbound U.S. 395.
  • Eastbound I-80 to southbound I-580.

I-580 Ramp Closures Ramps will be CLOSED intermittently overnight from 9 pm to 6 am beginning Sunday, March 7 to Friday, March 12. Please use marked detour routes.

  • Southbound I-580 at Second Street on and off ramps.
  • Southbound I-580 at Mill Street on and off ramps. Second Street off ramp and Mill Street off ramp will not be closed at the same time.
  • Northbound I-580 at Second Street on ramp.

Traffic control and detour maps are available here.

