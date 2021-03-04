Virtual currency and the IRS

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s hard to show pictures of virtual currency. As a matter of fact, it is impossible. In real life, cryptocurrency is not tangible, and has no set value.

Investors purchase the currency at a rate agreed upon by them and the seller. It is then put in a virtual wallet anonymously. Later is can be cashed-in at a gain or loss depending upon the agreed value.

“There is no way for them to determine how much I have in my wallet,” says Teresa Grant-Decal a Reno tax preparer. “It is virtual and the only one that know is me. The same with anyone else who owns Bitcoin,” she says of the virtual currency.

Grant-Decal says virtual currency is regulated by no one. Which is why it can be a popular investment; particularly for young people as governments have no control of the currency.

But in the past two years the IRS has asked this question on the 1040 form.

Has the tax filer received, sold, send exchanged or otherwise acquired financial interest in the virtual currency?

Grant-Decal says for a handful of clients, capital gains has come into play.

“He said yes I sold some Bitcoin this year,” says Grant-Decal of one client. “And we went back and tried to reconfigure what his basis was to the best of our ability because it was several years ago. And he paid the capital gains on it,” she says.

The IRS considers cryptocurrency an asset, which means if there’s a profit upon its sale, it can be taxed. However, the other questions on the IRS form like “received” or “exchanged” can be confusing.

“Other clients who say I don’t want them knowing my business. And why is this question even relevant on the tax return? Why do I have to let them know if I have Bitcoin? They don’t know if I have paintings. They don’t know if I have gold. They don’t know if I have a silver or jewels. So why do I have to divulge that?” Grant-Decal says of questions clients ask.

Besides asking and getting an answer, it may be tough for the IRS to get its arms around cryptocurrency.

There is more than just Bitcoin when it comes to virtual currency. The transactions are done anonymously. There’s no way to track its movement. It is not overseen by any agency and its value is constantly fluid. Even ATMs where cryptocurrency is purchased and exchanged could be tough to track.

For now, on its website under its “frequently asked questions” the IRS says you don’t have to answer “yes” on the 1040 form. That is, if you only purchased virtual currency in 2020.

Grant-Decal says at this point only about 2% to 3% of her clients deal in cryptocurrency, But she thinks this question on the IRS form will become more relevant as time goes on. In Reno

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.