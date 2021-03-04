Veterans Affairs saves local veteran from hitting rock bottom

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - For Mark Eardley, his life has changed significantly from three years ago to now.

“I was pretty much homeless, just trying to get my foot in the door anywhere to try to rebuild again and get some stability in life,” Eardley said.

The transition from being in the military to our civilian world takes a major toll on the lives of veterans. Eardley said it’s like getting out of high school and having to start from scratch. He added, there were financial challenges that led him to end up on our streets.

“You really can’t pursue careers or families, I had to get the basics down and I was struggling with that,” explained Eardley.

Eardley said there were points in his life where he had to wonder what couch he was going to sleep on next, but then his saving grace arrived.

“In this building alone is basically where my life was changed,” Eardley said.

The building is the Capitol Hill Veterans Affairs Clinic where many like Tanya Jolley, HUD-VASH Supervisor stepped in and provided Eardley with a housing voucher and critical services.

“We work to get veterans housed and stable with a roof over their head and then we can work with them on any other areas of their life that they need,” Jolley said.

Even during Eardley’s most vulnerable moments amid a pandemic, the help from VA never stopped.

“Having to wonder if you’re getting furloughed, if you are going to get laid off, but the one thing I knew was that I wasn’t going to lose my home,” said Eardley.

Eardley was able to escape his struggles, this motivated him to get back into accounting and joining a firm. He provides services to help underrepresented populations in our community.

“It feels good to be able to help others too, as this place has helped me,” said Eardley.

Through the help of the VA, Eardley was able to make a full 180. He serves as an example for us all and proves that nothing is impossible if we set our minds to it.

