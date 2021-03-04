Advertisement

TMCC to hold drive through graduation ceremonies

(KOLO)
By Stanton Tang
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 9:53 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Truckee Meadows Community College is bringing back its graduation ceremonies, adjusted for social distancing.

TMCC postponed its graduation ceremonies last year due to COVID-19.

Now, TMCC is planning to honor its 2020 and 2021 graduations with a series of drive-through ceremonies at the Dandini Campus.

The five academic divisions will be honored on a different day:

• Monday, May 17: Technical Sciences

• Tuesday, May 18: Business and Social Sciences

• Wednesday, May 19: Life Sciences, Allied Health and Public Safety

• Thursday, May 20: Math and Physical Sciences

• Friday, May 21: Liberal Arts

Graduates who wish to participate must RSVP. Each student will be scheduled for a specific time to cross the graduation stage before returning to their vehicle. TMCC says times will be assigned on a first-come, first-served basis for the graduates.

You can find more information at commencement.tmcc.edu.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

River Inn, west of Reno
River Inn: The ultimate fixer-upper
Sparks Police is trying to identify this man who allegedly stole an elderly woman's purse.
Sparks PD needs help identifying man who stole from elderly woman
Local girl competing for adaptive bike.
Local girl with special needs competing for adaptive bicycle
This photo provided by the California Department of Correction and Rehabilitation shows inmate...
Autopsy: California’s ‘I-5 Strangler’ was strangled himself
Officials said both occupants were minors without protective gear.
Two children injured in ATV accident north of Spanish Springs

Latest News

NHP released new details in a fatal crash in Smith Valley.
Mammoth Lakes fire captain dies in Smith Valley crash
AB 141 would increase the length of no-cause eviction notices and seal eviction records related...
New bill could change no-cause evictions in Nevada
Veterans Affairs saves local veteran from hitting rock bottom
Veterans Affairs saves local veteran from hitting rock bottom
The Sparks Police Department has closed the roads in the area of 4th Street and Richards Way.
Man shoots vehicle in Sparks, speeds away