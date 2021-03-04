TMCC to hold drive through graduation ceremonies

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Truckee Meadows Community College is bringing back its graduation ceremonies, adjusted for social distancing.

TMCC postponed its graduation ceremonies last year due to COVID-19.

Now, TMCC is planning to honor its 2020 and 2021 graduations with a series of drive-through ceremonies at the Dandini Campus.

The five academic divisions will be honored on a different day:

• Monday, May 17: Technical Sciences

• Tuesday, May 18: Business and Social Sciences

• Wednesday, May 19: Life Sciences, Allied Health and Public Safety

• Thursday, May 20: Math and Physical Sciences

• Friday, May 21: Liberal Arts

Graduates who wish to participate must RSVP. Each student will be scheduled for a specific time to cross the graduation stage before returning to their vehicle. TMCC says times will be assigned on a first-come, first-served basis for the graduates.

You can find more information at commencement.tmcc.edu.

