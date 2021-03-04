Advertisement

‘Tiger King’ star Joe Exotic planning to release ‘tell-all’ memoir

This undated file photo provided by the Santa Rosa County Jail in Milton, Fla., shows Joseph...
This undated file photo provided by the Santa Rosa County Jail in Milton, Fla., shows Joseph Maldonado-Passage, also known as Joe Exotic.(Source: Santa Rosa County Jail via AP, File)
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 11:49 AM PST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – “Tiger King” star Joe Exotic is warning everybody that he’s not holding back in his new “tell-all” memoir.

Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, rose to fame as the subject of the popular Netflix documentary series.

The former zoo owner wrote the memoir while serving a 22-year federal prison sentence over a murder-for-hire plot to kill his rival, Big Cat Rescue CEO Carole Baskin.

The book, titled “Tiger King: The Official Tell-All Memoir,” will include passages about his troubled upbringing and dangerous rivalries with other animal keepers.

Exotic said readers can expect stories about crazy antics and secrets about people he knows, saying: “Anybody that’s got bones in your closet, you better look out.”

The book is set to hit stores Nov. 9.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

River Inn, west of Reno
River Inn: The ultimate fixer-upper
Sparks Police is trying to identify this man who allegedly stole an elderly woman's purse.
Sparks PD needs help identifying man who stole from elderly woman
Local girl competing for adaptive bike.
Local girl with special needs competing for adaptive bicycle
This photo provided by the California Department of Correction and Rehabilitation shows inmate...
Autopsy: California’s ‘I-5 Strangler’ was strangled himself
Officials said both occupants were minors without protective gear.
Two children injured in ATV accident north of Spanish Springs

Latest News

Chief Eddie García, center, speaks with media during a press conference regarding the arrest...
Dallas police officer charged with 2 counts capital murder
Sun shines on the U.S. Capitol dome, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Washington.
Senate begins considering Democrats’ $1.9T virus relief, stimulus checks bill
People gather at the main square after an earthquake in Larissa city, central Greece,...
Greece: ‘Surprise’ aftershock adds damage to quake-hit area
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is charged with killing George Floyd.
Prosecutors: Officer was on Floyd’s neck for about 9 minutes
A new report shows more people are getting hurt by some products found around the house,...
Report: Accidental injuries rise as people spend more time at home