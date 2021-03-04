Advertisement

Man shoots vehicle in Sparks, speeds away

The Sparks Police Department has closed the roads in the area of 4th Street and Richards Way.
The Sparks Police Department has closed the roads in the area of 4th Street and Richards Way.(Dan Pyke/KOLO)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 10:53 PM PST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -A vehicle was damaged after a shots-fired incident Wednesday night in the area of Fourth Street and Richards Way in Sparks, the Sparks Police Department reported.

No people were injured in the shooting that happened about 10:08 p.m.

The victims in the case said they drove through the area and were followed by another vehicle with a man wearing a black hat inside. That man pulled out a gun and fired at the victim vehicle, damaging it.

The man then fled in the area in the gray Mazda RX8 and drove away on the Pyramid Highway at high speed. The license plates on the vehicle were not known.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 775-353-2231 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or go to http://www.secretwitness.com.

