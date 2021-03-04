Advertisement

Reno-Sparks Assoc. of Realtors collecting donations for pets in need

(Donnie Tuggle)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 5:21 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno/Sparks Association of Realtors® will be accepting donations for the SPCA of Northern Nevada on Thursday, March 4. The animal charity is asking for care products for its pets, including dog/cat food, dog/cat treats, paper towels, toilet paper, dog/cat collars, leashes and garbage bags.

The drive-through event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. outside the Reno/Sparks Association of Realtors office at 5650 Riggins Court in Reno.

If you can’t drop off your donation during the event, RSAR will place bins in front of their offices and four other locations in the area. From March 4-31, donors can leave their items in bins at the following locations:

  • Capital Glass
    11331 S. Virginia Street, Reno, NV 89511
  • Greater Nevada Credit Union - Reno
    6745 Sierra Center Pkwy, Reno, NV 89511
  • Greater Nevada Credit Union - Sparks
    1101 Los Altos Pkwy, Sparks, NV 89436
  • RE/MAX Premier Properties
    5476 Reno Corporate Drive, Reno, NV 89511

Click here for more information and to see a full list of items being requested for the donation drive.

