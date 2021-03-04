Reno-Sparks Assoc. of Realtors collecting donations for pets in need

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno/Sparks Association of Realtors® will be accepting donations for the SPCA of Northern Nevada on Thursday, March 4. The animal charity is asking for care products for its pets, including dog/cat food, dog/cat treats, paper towels, toilet paper, dog/cat collars, leashes and garbage bags.

The drive-through event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. outside the Reno/Sparks Association of Realtors office at 5650 Riggins Court in Reno.

If you can’t drop off your donation during the event, RSAR will place bins in front of their offices and four other locations in the area. From March 4-31, donors can leave their items in bins at the following locations:

Capital Glass

11331 S. Virginia Street, Reno, NV 89511

Greater Nevada Credit Union - Reno

6745 Sierra Center Pkwy, Reno, NV 89511

Greater Nevada Credit Union - Sparks

1101 Los Altos Pkwy, Sparks, NV 89436

RE/MAX Premier Properties

5476 Reno Corporate Drive, Reno, NV 89511

Click here for more information and to see a full list of items being requested for the donation drive.

