Advertisement

Police: Ex-chief targeted foes in string of Maryland arsons

David Crawford, a former police chief in Maryland, stands accused of being a serial arsonist.
David Crawford, a former police chief in Maryland, stands accused of being a serial arsonist.(Source: Howard County Detention Center via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 4:54 AM PST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL, Md. (AP) — Authorities say a former Maryland police chief is accused of setting fires to multiple structures that belonged to his adversaries.

Former Laurel Police Chief David Crawford was arrested Wednesday and is charged with over 50 felonies, including first-degree arson and first-degree attempted murder.

A string of fires at multiple homes, vehicles and residential garages took place from 2011 to 2020 in Howard, Prince George’s, Frederick and Montgomery counties.

Authorities say investigations determined the fires were connected to people who had disagreements with Crawford, including former law enforcement officials.

It’s unclear whether he has an attorney.

Crawford served as the Laurel police chief from 2006 until his resignation in 2010.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

River Inn, west of Reno
River Inn: The ultimate fixer-upper
Sparks Police is trying to identify this man who allegedly stole an elderly woman's purse.
Sparks PD needs help identifying man who stole from elderly woman
Local girl competing for adaptive bike.
Local girl with special needs competing for adaptive bicycle
Officials said both occupants were minors without protective gear.
Two children injured in ATV accident north of Spanish Springs
Cassandra Madison and Julia Tinetti met while working at the Russian Lady Bar in New Haven,...
Friends who met at work, bonded over adoption find out they’re biological sisters

Latest News

A Gofundme raised funds for a Starbucks barista who had drawn the ire of a woman who didn't...
Woman sues over GoFundMe for Starbucks barista she targeted in a Facebook post after he asked her to wear a mask
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, rioters try to break through a police barrier at the...
Takeaways: What hearings have revealed about Jan. 6 failures
A Gofundme raised funds for a Starbucks barista who had drawn the ire of a woman who didn't...
Starbuck mask incident prompts GoFundMe, lawsuit
FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2020, file photo provided by the Corvallis Police Department is the...
US traffic deaths spike even as pandemic cuts miles traveled