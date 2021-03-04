New bill could change no-cause evictions in Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A new bill could change the process for no-cause eviction notices in Nevada. Assembly Bill 141 (AB 141) has two major proposals. The bill would increase the length of no-cause eviction notices and seal eviction records for people impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

A no-cause eviction is when a tenant hasn’t done anything wrong and the landlord does not want to renew a lease. A landlord cannot use a no-cause eviction before a lease is up. Currently, property owners have to give tenants a 30-days notice for normal renters.

AB 141 will require a 30-days notice for tenancy under a year, a 60-days notice for tenancy between 1 to 3 years, and 90-days notice for tenancy 3 years or more. Executive Director of the Nevada State Apartment Association, Susy Vasquez does not support the measure. “Its super complicated because we are going to change the lease, so if I have to give you a 90-days notice, you should have to give me a 90-days notice that you are leaving, right? It’s only fair.”

Vasquez added, “To make it different based on the term of the tenancy will cause a lot of confusion with our residents, everybody know the standard for any type of notice to a resident to move is a 30-days notice.” She continued, “Truly at the end of the day if AB 141 passes, there will be more barriers to housing than there would be opening up and lifting up barriers to housing.”

The bill also requires the automatic sealing of records for evictions related to defaults that occurred during the COVID-19 emergency. President of Nevada Realtors Brad Spires supports this section of the bill.

“It’s no fault to the tenant who has lost their job because of COVID, look at Las Vegas, they don’t have jobs in the hospitality industry,” said Spires.

However, Spires said the current 30-days notice should not change and extending notices will be challenging for property owners.

The Assembly Committee on Judiciary is expected to review the bill Thursday morning.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.