Nevada lawsuit alleges baby food makers sell toxic products

In this Dec. 10, 2020 file photo, Food and Drug Administration building is shown in Silver...
In this Dec. 10, 2020 file photo, Food and Drug Administration building is shown in Silver Spring, Md. A congressional investigation has found levels of arsenic, lead and other toxic metals in many popular baby foods, including organic brands. In a report released Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021 a U.S. House Subcommittee said it requested internal data from seven companies, including Walmart and Gerber, in 2019. Baby food makers and the FDA say the metals are in many foods, and they are making progress in removing them. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)(Manuel Balce Ceneta | AP)
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 5:58 PM PST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) - A lawsuit in Nevada is accusing four companies of producing and selling baby food tainted with toxic metals and harming at least seven Las Vegas children who were diagnosed with autism.

Attorneys Will Kemp and Robert Eglet pointed to a Feb. 4 congressional report alleging the makers of Gerber, Beech-Nut, Earth’s Best Organic and Happy Baby products knowingly sell tainted baby foods to unsuspecting parents.

The attorneys said other children in Nevada could be affected.

Representatives of the manufacturers and three Hispanic community grocery stores named in the lawsuit did not immediately respond to telephone and email messages.

