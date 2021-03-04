Nevada lawsuit alleges baby food makers sell toxic products

LAS VEGAS (AP) - A lawsuit in Nevada is accusing four companies of producing and selling baby food tainted with toxic metals and harming at least seven Las Vegas children who were diagnosed with autism.

Attorneys Will Kemp and Robert Eglet pointed to a Feb. 4 congressional report alleging the makers of Gerber, Beech-Nut, Earth’s Best Organic and Happy Baby products knowingly sell tainted baby foods to unsuspecting parents.

The attorneys said other children in Nevada could be affected.

Representatives of the manufacturers and three Hispanic community grocery stores named in the lawsuit did not immediately respond to telephone and email messages.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)