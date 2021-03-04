Nevada counties to develop plans to assume COVID mitigation authority

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Gov. Steve Sisoslak’s office has released new guidance on the transition of certain COVID-19 mitigation measures to local authority in a phased approach starting May 1, 2021 at the earliest.

Outlined in the transition plan, is that each county will be required to develop a plan in order to assume the authorities delegated to them by the Governor. These plans, according to the governor’s office, will outline the local approach to mitigation, management, and enforcement.

“As a former long-time local elected official, I know how unique local communities are and how much faith is placed in local leadership,” said Gov. Sisolak. “The best part of this plan is that every Nevadan and every Nevada community has a part to play. For the transition to local control to succeed, we must work together now to continue to reduce our community transmission and have a plan to keep Nevadans safe throughout the rest of this emergency period.”

In Nevada’s Roadmap to Recovery Transition Plan, Nevada’s COVID-19 Mitigation and Management Task Force will continue to monitor the spread of COVID-19 in each county and will monitor vaccination efforts. The Task Force will also work with county governments to make sure each has a plan for the transition of authority.

The topics that must be addressed in each county’s plan include: Monitoring, Mitigation Measures, Enforcement Measures, Public Information, and Resource Needs.

Early next week, the Task Force will release related planning templates and resource guides that county governments will use during this planning process.

After a thorough review of each county’s plan, the State Task Force will conduct a final review in order to provide feedback and recommendations during a public meeting. The Task Force will work with each county to schedule a presentation over the course of several Task Force meetings taking place on April 13, April 14 and April 15.

According to the Transition Plan, after May 1, when the transition to states is anticipated to take place, the statewide mask mandate will remain in place.

You can read more about the Transition Plan below:

