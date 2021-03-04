Man may have burned to death in Carson City apartment

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -A man found dead in a Carson City apartment Wednesday afternoon may have burned to death, authorities said.

The Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man as John Lindley, 73, of Carson City. The cause of death is still under investigation.

A maintenance worker heard the alarm from the Roop Street apartment and called the Carson City Fire Department, Sheriff Ken Furlong said.

They found a man dead on the kitchen floor. Investigators believe the man may have had some sort of medical event and then come in contact with a heat source.

The fire did not spread so there was no damage to the apartment.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.