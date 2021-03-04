Mammoth Lakes fire captain dies in Smith Valley crash

SMITH VALLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Highway Patrol released new details into a fatal crash in Smith Valley.

It happened Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021 around 8:15 a.m.

Investigators said 62-year-old Lawrence Myrold of Mammoth Lakes, Calif. was driving a white GMC pickup westbound on SR-825 approaching the intersection of SR-823. NHP said he failed to stop at a stop sign and hit the right side of a green Dodge Ram pickup heading northbound on SR-823, causing the Dodge Ram to overturn.

Myrold later died from his injuries on March 2.

The Mammoth Lakes Fire Department confirmed Myrold was a captain with the fire department. In a Facebook post, Chief Frank Frievalt said he suffered a terminal head injury.

NHP released new details in a fatal crash in Smith Valley. (Nevada Highway Patrol)

