Mammoth Lakes fire captain dies in Smith Valley crash
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 10:17 AM PST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SMITH VALLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Highway Patrol released new details into a fatal crash in Smith Valley.
It happened Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021 around 8:15 a.m.
Investigators said 62-year-old Lawrence Myrold of Mammoth Lakes, Calif. was driving a white GMC pickup westbound on SR-825 approaching the intersection of SR-823. NHP said he failed to stop at a stop sign and hit the right side of a green Dodge Ram pickup heading northbound on SR-823, causing the Dodge Ram to overturn.
Myrold later died from his injuries on March 2.
The Mammoth Lakes Fire Department confirmed Myrold was a captain with the fire department. In a Facebook post, Chief Frank Frievalt said he suffered a terminal head injury.
