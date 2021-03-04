Johnson & Johnson vaccine finds eager recipients

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The first shipment of the Johnson and Johnson COVID vaccine arrived here Tuesday.

Seven hundred of the 3,600 doses were transferred to the Community Health Alliance and early Wednesday afternoon those doses were being put in the arms of local residents.

The first to receive the new vaccine was a local grandmother, who had a special reason to be excited about the opportunity. Texie Susan Gregory has a new grandchild in Massachusetts that she very much wants to see.

“I am excited that i only have to come once. so you get all of it over at once and i have plenty of time for it to take effect before I do any traveling.”

Others followed.

They’ve been administering the Moderna vaccine at the Community Health Alliance for some weeks now, but the arrival of the one-shot Johnson and Johnson (You’ll also hear it referred to as the Janssen or the “J & J.” It’s the same thing) they say, will be a game-changer in more than one way.

First and foremost, it will allow them to speed up the number of vaccinated people.

“We’ve been doing 100 to 200 doses a day here, so not having to bring those people back for a second dose means we can vaccinate twice as many people,” says Jennifer Wheeler, the organization’s chief pharmacy officer.’

And--of course--it’s easier to store and that means in a couple of weeks they’ll be able to put it in a van and take it to some of the underserved neighborhoods.

