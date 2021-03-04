Grim milestone: 5,000 Nevadans have died from COVID-19

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The State of Nevada is marking a grim milestone as more than 5,000 Nevadans have died from COVID-19.

Governor Steve Sisolak has ordered state flags be flown at half staff at the state capitol and state public buildings until sunset Friday.

He is also asking Nevadans to take a moment Thursday evening and honor those who have lost their lives.

“I ask Nevadans to keep in your hearts those who have passed away and the families that have been affected by this virus. Please take a moment today at 6pm if you can, light a candle on your own or observe a moment of silence.”

In his video message the governor went on to say there is hope on the horizon, and that health officials in the state continue to get shots into the arms of Nevadans each day.

