Dogs sickened after eating pot, amphetamines at San Francisco park

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) - Several dogs required emergency vet care after the pups ingested drugs they apparently picked up at a popular park.

Three dog owners shared their terrifying experiences.

One week ago, Oliver the maltipoo was romping with his owner on a grassy knoll in popular Lafayette Park.

Camille Perez noticed he ate something before she could intervene. Hours later, he landed in emergency vet care.

“And when I get the call three hours later that they found amphetamines and methadone, when I heard that, I went, ‘Oh my god, is he going to die?’ It was really, really scary,” she said.

He made it through, though.

“It is really eye opening for owners.” said Doug Mandell, who said he suspects a marijuana edible sickened his dog in Lafayette Park.

“I do know that someone who I wasn’t familiar with gave her a treat. This was noon. By three or four, she was completely almost catatonic,” he said.

Georgia was put on an IV and later released.

San Francisco Animal Care and Control said most of the time dogs ingest human feces with drug residue and then get sick.

“Homeless people come and stay here at the park,” Marcy Cortes said. She said she won’t let her nephew play in the grass and keeps her dog away from it.

“She loves eating grass and everything, and I don’t want her to get sick,” she said.

Max, a miniature pinscher puppy, was also hospitalized after consuming marijuana near the park.

His owners say he’s still weak and contracted aspiration pneumonia from the intubation.

The San Francisco SPCA said half the cases they see of dogs eating marijuana or methamphetamines involves “unknown exposures,” meaning the pet ingests it out on the street or in a park.

Copyright 2021 KGO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.