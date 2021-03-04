De-stressing with dogs

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A day with the dogs.

“Great love goes through my body when I see animals. I’m a huge animal lover,” said Nevada Air National Guard Staff Sergeant, Austin Dutra.

On Wednesday, the Nevada Humane Society hosted military personnel from the Nevada Air National Guard to simply relax.

Both organizations got their COVID-19 vaccines to make the get-together safe.

Greg Hall with the Nevada Humane Society says there are benefits to holding animals.

“Studies show that it decreases cortisol levels so when you are stressed, being around puppies is just an amazing thing.”

Dutra enjoyed his time with the puppies.

“I think It’s a great stress reliever for us to come and experience this so when we go back to work we’re at a better peace of mind.”

Eight puppies ran around pens and uplifted the spirits of those who have been fighting for our country and fighting on an individual level against the threat of Coronavirus.

Every dog at the event will have a new home. Dutra is one person who adopted.

“I found (a dog) incredibly quick, his name is Night,” Dutra said. “I signed within a minute of loving and cuddling with him.”

The play-date shouldn’t be a one-time deal. Hall says the Nevada Humane Society will visit military bases in the future so military personnel can feel at ease even when the pandemic ends.

“We’re coming to the end, we’re not at the finish line, but we want to recognize how hard these folks are working and how important the connection is with animals,” Hall said of the relationship he and his organization have with the military.

