Advertisement

Autopsy: California’s ‘I-5 Strangler’ was strangled himself

This photo provided by the California Department of Correction and Rehabilitation shows inmate...
This photo provided by the California Department of Correction and Rehabilitation shows inmate Roger Reece Kibbe, 81. Kibbe a serial killer known as the "I-5 Strangler" in the 1970s and 1980s has been killed in the prison where he was serving multiple life sentences, state correctional officials said Monday, March 1, 2021. Kibbe, was unresponsive in his cell at Mule Creek State Prison southeast of Sacramento shortly after midnight Sunday.(CDCR via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 8:02 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IONE, Calif. (AP) - Officials say a California serial killer who strangled and raped at least seven women was fatally choked himself in a state prison.

Roger Reece Kibbe, known as the “I-5 Strangler” in the 1970s and 1980s, was spotted unresponsive in his cell Sunday at Mule Creek State Prison southeast of Sacramento. His 40-year-old cellmate was standing nearby.

An autopsy showed the 81-year-old Kibbe had been manually strangled. The Amador County Sheriff’s Office is calling the death a homicide.

Investigators secretly took Kibbe on multiple field trips from prison in hope that he would reveal the whereabouts of more victims.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a...
California crash kills 13 of 25 people crammed into SUV
Officials said both occupants were minors without protective gear.
Two children injured in ATV accident north of Spanish Springs
River Inn, west of Reno
River Inn: The ultimate fixer-upper
Nicholas Silva
Reno homicide suspect arrested in Humboldt County
One person was killed in a 3-vehicle crash on U.S. 395 near Gardnerville Tuesday.
NHP: Driver of semi rear-ended pickup leading to fatal U.S. 395 crash

Latest News

De-stressing with dogs
De-stressing with dogs
Janssen Vaccine
Northern Nevada Welcomes Third COVID-19 Vaccine
Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine
Johnson & Johnson vaccine finds eager recipients
Nevada Humane Society and Nevada Air National Guard come together for a day of relaxation.
De-stressing with dogs