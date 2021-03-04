Autopsy: California’s ‘I-5 Strangler’ was strangled himself

IONE, Calif. (AP) - Officials say a California serial killer who strangled and raped at least seven women was fatally choked himself in a state prison.

Roger Reece Kibbe, known as the “I-5 Strangler” in the 1970s and 1980s, was spotted unresponsive in his cell Sunday at Mule Creek State Prison southeast of Sacramento. His 40-year-old cellmate was standing nearby.

An autopsy showed the 81-year-old Kibbe had been manually strangled. The Amador County Sheriff’s Office is calling the death a homicide.

Investigators secretly took Kibbe on multiple field trips from prison in hope that he would reveal the whereabouts of more victims.

