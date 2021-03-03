Advertisement

Wednesday Web Weather

By Jeff Thompson
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 6:02 PM PST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

An area of low pressure will move south of our area through Wednesday. Expect cloudy skies and a few showers south of Highway 50. Thursday and Friday will be warmer and spring-like. More active weather will start over the weekend and continue into next week. Carry chains in the Sierra, where snow will develop Saturday morning and be possible again Sunday night through the middle of next week at times. -Jeff

Most Read

In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a...
California crash kills 13 of 25 people crammed into SUV
James Hutchinson's body was thrown into the Ohio River, police said.
GRAPHIC: Ohio mom tried to abandon 6-year-old son before killing him, court documents say
Reno Police Department
Police: Man found in Midtown died from medical event
The Clark County Board of Commissioners has approved changing the name of McCarran...
Petition opposes plan to name Las Vegas airport for Harry Reid
Nicholas Silva
Reno homicide suspect arrested in Humboldt County

Latest News

Tuesday AM Weather
Tuesday Web Weather
Tuesday Web Weather
Tuesday Web Weather
Monday AM Weather
Monday AM Weather
8 Day Forecast
Monday Web Weather