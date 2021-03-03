Wednesday Web Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

An area of low pressure will move south of our area through Wednesday. Expect cloudy skies and a few showers south of Highway 50. Thursday and Friday will be warmer and spring-like. More active weather will start over the weekend and continue into next week. Carry chains in the Sierra, where snow will develop Saturday morning and be possible again Sunday night through the middle of next week at times. -Jeff