Advertisement

Washoe Co. receives first shipment of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine
Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine(Washoe Co. Health District)
By Stanton Tang
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 5:49 PM PST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Janssen COVID-19 vaccine by Johnson & Johnson is now in Washoe County.

The Washoe County Health District received its first shipment of the Janssen vaccine Tuesday, totaling 3,600 doses.

The County’s Regional COVID-19 Response Team is working to distribute the new vaccine, but details have not yet been released.

Experts say you should get whatever vaccine is available to you when you are able to make an appointment. You will not be able to request a specific vaccine.

While the vaccine has been called the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, Washoe County is referring to it as the Janssen vaccine. Janssen is a pharmaceutical company owned by Johnson & Johnson.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a...
California crash kills 13 of 25 people crammed into SUV
James Hutchinson's body was thrown into the Ohio River, police said.
GRAPHIC: Ohio mom tried to abandon 6-year-old son before killing him, court documents say
Reno Police Department
Police: Man found in Midtown died from medical event
The Clark County Board of Commissioners has approved changing the name of McCarran...
Petition opposes plan to name Las Vegas airport for Harry Reid
Nicholas Silva
Reno homicide suspect arrested in Humboldt County

Latest News

Dolly Parton has written hundreds of songs over her decades-long career and it turns out her...
‘Vaccine, vaccine’: Dolly sings ‘Jolene’ rewrite before shot
President Joe Biden speaks about efforts to combat COVID-19, in the State Dining Room of the...
Biden vows enough vaccine for all US adults by end of May
FILE - In this Jan. 19, 2021, file photo, diners exit a restaurant with open notices scrawled...
Texas and other states ease COVID-19 rules despite warnings
A Florida nurse was paralyzed by a rare infection that doctors think was related to COVID.
Florida nurse returns home after being paralyzed from rare COVID-19-related infection