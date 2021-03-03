Washoe Co. receives first shipment of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Janssen COVID-19 vaccine by Johnson & Johnson is now in Washoe County.

The Washoe County Health District received its first shipment of the Janssen vaccine Tuesday, totaling 3,600 doses.

The County’s Regional COVID-19 Response Team is working to distribute the new vaccine, but details have not yet been released.

Experts say you should get whatever vaccine is available to you when you are able to make an appointment. You will not be able to request a specific vaccine.

While the vaccine has been called the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, Washoe County is referring to it as the Janssen vaccine. Janssen is a pharmaceutical company owned by Johnson & Johnson.

