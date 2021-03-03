Advertisement

Two new fire engines unveiled in Fernley

Firefighters welcome Engine 61 for the first time at 195 East Main Street.
Firefighters welcome Engine 61 for the first time at 195 East Main Street.
By Noah Bond
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 9:54 PM PST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Lyon County Fire Protection District unveiled its new fire engines Tuesday, March 2 at 6:00 p.m.

They were physically pushed and pulled into the station at a special push-in ceremony at 195 East Main Street Station in Fernley.

This is how firefighters bring a new engine into the building for the first time to celebrate its arrival.    

The local department purchased the new engines with donations, tax revenue, and loans.

The new engine will cover 174 square miles.

Firefighters say the two engines are greatly needed.    

“The last time we got a new engine was 33-years-ago and it was 1988. A 1988 engine is what we got last,” said Lyon County Fire Spokesman, Jim Sullivan.

One of the new engines is going to Fire Station 61.

The other new engine is going to Fire Station 62.

